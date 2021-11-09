Analyzing QDM International (QDMI) & Its Peers

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare QDM International to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.12, meaning that its stock price is 612% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.36% 18.39% 6.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.85

QDM International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QDM International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 244 1043 1175 44 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given QDM International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

QDM International rivals beat QDM International on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

