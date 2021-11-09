Andrew B. Foster Sells 1,300 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

