Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Anixa Biosciences worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.