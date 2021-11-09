Anpario plc (LON:ANP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANP stock opened at GBX 584.99 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 635.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,427.62. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.53). The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £135.94 million and a PE ratio of 30.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

