Anpario plc (LON:ANP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANP stock opened at GBX 584.99 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 635.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,427.62. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.53). The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £135.94 million and a PE ratio of 30.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

