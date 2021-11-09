Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.53. 1,338,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

