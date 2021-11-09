Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

APLS stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,646. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

