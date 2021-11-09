APi Group (APG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE APG opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. APi Group has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APi Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of APi Group worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

