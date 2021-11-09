Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson Sells 477 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $22,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Robert Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

