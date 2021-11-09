AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Andrew Karam Sells 29,267 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $2,931,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andrew Karam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $280,812.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $963,900.00.

APP traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. 1,505,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $101.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 48,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,143,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.