Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $6,481,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.