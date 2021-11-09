Aptiv PLC Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

NYSE APTV opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Wafra Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Aptiv by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

