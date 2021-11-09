AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

