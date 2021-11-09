AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

