AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

