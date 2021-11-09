AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

