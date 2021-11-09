AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,287 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.77. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

