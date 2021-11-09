Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

