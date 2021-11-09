ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARX. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.85.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

