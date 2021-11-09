Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.50. Arconic has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arconic by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

