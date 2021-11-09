Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

