Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.00. 9,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 321,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

