Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Argentex Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.16). 737,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Argentex Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80.08 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.88).

In other Argentex Group news, insider Jo Stent bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

