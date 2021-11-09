Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 6,041 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.01, for a total value of $3,050,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.42. The company had a trading volume of 496,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,190. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.67 and a 12 month high of $535.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.58.

Arista Networks shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

