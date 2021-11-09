Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.68

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$50.68 and last traded at C$49.93, with a volume of 96205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 54.64.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,842. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,860.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

