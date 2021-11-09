Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.68

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$50.68 and last traded at C$49.93, with a volume of 96205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.12.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 54.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,842. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,860.
About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
