Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $79.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $262.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 939.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $174.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,626. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

