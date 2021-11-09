Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,735. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

