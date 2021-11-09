Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $357.46. 12,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $245.96 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.