Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,133 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$53.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 255,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,947,540. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

