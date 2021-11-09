Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,466.67 ($32.23).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,733.50 ($22.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,829.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,908.65. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 1,081 ($14.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

