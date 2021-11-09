Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Earnings Results

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Astronics worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

