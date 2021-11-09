Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATER. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.73. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Aterian will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

