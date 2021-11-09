aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

