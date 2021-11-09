AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.