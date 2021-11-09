Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Head to Head Survey

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88% Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.44 -$34.49 million ($0.26) -5.77 Viant Technology $165.25 million 4.48 $20.64 million N/A N/A

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Mobile and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viant Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 223.78%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 173.62%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

