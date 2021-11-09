AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $43.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AOCIF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

