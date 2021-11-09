Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Reaches $212.57 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Automata Network has a market cap of $212.57 million and $38.59 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,348.75 or 1.00192428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.55 or 0.07009205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

