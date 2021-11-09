Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 31.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $227.65. 8,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $230.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

