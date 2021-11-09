AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,900.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. However, the opening of new stores will strain the firm’s near-term financials and operating margins. AutoZone’s stretched balance sheet also raises concerns. The global chip crunch, which is currently wreaking havoc on the auto industry, is a major headwind for the auto retailer. Rising commodity prices amid chip crisis is putting pressure on gross margins. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,702.53.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,820.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,844.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,683.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,576.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

