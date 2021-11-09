Auxier Asset Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,552 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,177.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 566,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,032. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.