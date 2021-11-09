Auxier Asset Management Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

MO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,000. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

