Auxier Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,494. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

