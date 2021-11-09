Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,280 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $35.82. 21,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

