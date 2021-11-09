Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The firm has a market cap of $665.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

