Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.
NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,070. The firm has a market cap of $665.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.