Avista Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4225 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Avista has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

