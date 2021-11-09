AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 147,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 87.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AVROBIO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AVROBIO by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AVROBIO by 94.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

