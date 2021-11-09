Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AXNX opened at $66.47 on Friday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

