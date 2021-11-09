AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

AXT stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $396.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.