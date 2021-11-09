B. Riley Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $167.77 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,943 shares of company stock worth $4,330,189. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

