B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CENX opened at $13.82 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

