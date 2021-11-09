B. Riley Weighs in on Service Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SVC stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.